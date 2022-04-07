Pitt has no finalized plans for historic Twentieth Century Club

The Twentieth Century Club building, located at 4201 Bigelow Blvd., across Parkman Avenue from the Chevron Science Center.

Pitt hasn’t yet finalized its renovation plans for an Oakland social club that it bought in 2020.

Pitt purchased the Twentieth Century Club building — located at 4201 Bigelow Blvd., across Parkman Avenue from the Chevron Science Center — in March 2020 for $4.95 million. A University spokesperson said Pitt intends “to preserve it in this historic district” but hasn’t decided on any concrete plans for the building.

The spokesperson said Pitt isn’t sure yet about when these plans will be finished or when renovations will begin.

“The University continues to look ahead toward future campus development and planning to meet Pitt community’s needs, gaining input on programming for the location, and has not yet finalized plans,” the spokesperson said.

Prior to its acquisition by Pitt, the building was used for meetings of the eponymous Twentieth Century Club, though membership and revenue from the club dwindled over recent years, leading to the sale. The building is a part of the Schenley Farms Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses a ballroom, three meeting and banquet rooms, three private dining rooms, four lounges, two libraries and a conference room.