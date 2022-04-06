Letter from the editor | Silhouettes

Every year since I started working at The Pitt News, I find myself anxiously waiting for the Silhouettes magazine’s release and to discover, along with the rest of the Pitt community, the hidden gems throughout campus. Personally, I’ve had the opportunity to profile a couple people throughout the years and learn snippets of their lives through hours-long interviews — moments I’ll cherish forever.

At the risk of sounding cheesy, the great scientist Bill Nye once said that “everyone you will ever meet knows something you don’t.” Trust me, after reading this year’s edition — which includes professors, food truck owners, doctors, students and more — you’ll see the accuracy of this statement.

Nearly 50 staff members worked extremely hard to bring these stories to light and to capture their subjects’ amazing accomplishments amid a pandemic. I hope you enjoy reading their stories as much as I do!

Rebecca Johnson

Managing Editor