Weekend Sports Recap: Baseball wins third straight ACC series

Pitt baseball won three of four games played last week, adding onto an already impressive streak during which it has won three straight ACC series. And lacrosse brought home a win over an ACC opponent — the first in program history — during a busy weekend for Pitt athletics.

Baseball

Pitt was supposed to play Kent State on April 5, but the game was postponed. The Panthers did face Youngstown State on April 6, beating Kent State, 9-1. First-year shortstop Tommy Tavarez led the offensive effort with two runs scored and three batted in. Senior first baseman Bryce Hulett also helped fuel the win with one run scored and two batted in. The Panther pitching was also on point, holding Kent State to just one run. Redshirt sophomore Brady Devereux earned his third win of the season while only giving up two hits.

The Panthers faced Boston College this past weekend in a three-game series, and beat the Eagles in two of the three games. In the first matchup, the Panthers won 13-3, led by senior outfielder Ron Washington Jr., who had three hits to go along with two runs scored. Boston College won the next game narrowly, 8-9. The Panthers bounced back the following day, beating the Eagles 10-9, scoring seven runs in just the third inning alone.

After winning its third consecutive ACC series, Pitt baseball looks forward to another matchup with Kent State on April 12 on the road. The Panthers will then host an extremely tough three-game series versus No. 2 Virginia at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh next weekend.

Track and Field

The Panthers traveled to Durham, North Carolina, to compete at the Duke Invitational from April 7 to 9. The event included Virginia, High Point, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, North Carolina State and Norfolk State, among others.

Some notable performances included Senior Ally Burton, who ran a personal best time of 16:29.66 in the women’s 5,000-meter competition and first year Sam Otis, who ran a personal best time of 14:14.05 in the men’s 5,000-meter race. Senior Felix Wolter finished first among the men’s pole vault group B. Senior Noah Walker finished fourth in men’s discus with a season-best throw of 54.28 meters, and placed ninth in the men’s javelin competition.

The Panthers look next to the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia, hosted by the University of Virginia from April 22 to 23.

Women’s lacrosse

Pitt hosted Louisville on Saturday and beat it, 17-10, to earn the first conference win in program history. With this win, Pitt’s record moves to 7-7 overall.

The Panthers pulled away in the third quarter by scoring four goals, while giving up none themselves. Graduate student midfielder Paige Petty paced the Panthers with five goals, including three in the third quarter. Fellow graduate student midfielder Chloe Jones also helped fuel the scoring with three goals and two assists.

Pitt is next in action on April 12 against Penn State at University Park.

Softball

Pitt played No. 13 Clemson in a three-game series this past weekend, losing all three games. The Panthers fell to a 13-19 overall record.

In the first game, Clemson dominated and won 8-0. Redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle controlled the game from the mound, pitching the entirety of the afternoon while only giving up four hits.

In the following game, Clemson narrowly escaped, winning 6-5. Junior outfielder Bailey Drapola led the way for the Panthers with two runs scored and three batted in, including a home run in the first inning to dead center.

In the final game, Pitt was again dominated, losing 11-3. The Tigers had their way with Pitt in the third and fifth innings. Clemson scored six runs in the third, and then four runs in the fifth inning to seal the win.

The Panthers will host Boston College this week in a three-game series.