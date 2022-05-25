Editorial | 5 things to experience this summer in Pittsburgh

Summer in Pittsburgh can be a wonderful thing, so if you’re in the city this summer make sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather we so seldom see and explore this great city! Outlined below are some attractions and events happening in the coming weeks to fill your free time.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Phipps Conservatory is a Pittsburgh staple widely loved by students, seeing as it’s located mere minutes from the Cathedral of Learning and students receive free admission with their Pitt IDs. With the butterfly room open and blooms on display throughout each of the expansive greenrooms, summer is a colorful time to explore Phipps both inside and out. The current display, “Monet in Bloom,” celebrates the renowned French artist Claude Monet for his iconic nature portraits, four of which are located in the Carnegie Museum of Art. The show runs from May 7 to Sept. 25, so if you’re home for the summer, there’s still time to catch it before the Fall semester begins.

2. Randyland

Although Randyland is considered a museum, it deserves its own spot on the list. This multicolored junkyard dreamland is an inviting place for everyone — just ask the welcome wall. A space designed by local artist Randy Gilson in 1995, “Randyland is a giant heart of love” that has served as a well-trodden landmark since. Using recycled materials and bright colors that attract visitors like bees, it’s an experience unlike any other.

3. Three Rivers Art Festival

Like art? Music? Food? Well, you’re in luck. The Three Rivers Art Festival, a Pittsburgh celebration held since 1960, is holding its annual celebration this summer. The festival will run for 10 days from June 3 to 12, and will feature 400+ artisans and vendors selling their work. Located at one of Pittsburgh’s iconic locations, the Point, it’s a great event filled with entertainment, art and joy that is free to explore.



4. Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade

As the biggest pride celebration in the state, Pittsburgh’s Pride March and Parade is an annually anticipated gathering at 414 Grant Street downtown. This year the parade begins on June 2 at 11 a.m. Although the pride march and parade only lasts for a day, other events will be held around the city in celebration of Pride month. Check out LGBTQPittsburgh for more details.

5. A day museum hopping

While the weather is nice, take advantage of the many museums the city has to offer and spend a day museum hopping. Start your trip off with a coffee in the cafe before exploring the Carnegie Museums of Natural History and Art, take a stroll to the North Side for the Mattress Factory Museum, look forward to making screen prints at the Andy Warhol Museum before exploring the many floors of art, then maybe explore the Strip District’s farmers market with a trip to the Heinz History Center. Whatever museums you choose to explore, Pittsburgh is the place to do so. Plus, Pitt students get free admission to all these local museums.