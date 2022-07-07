Pa. House passes Pitt’s $151 million appropriation under separate bill, concerns over fetal tissue research persist

Pitt will receive its $151 million state appropriation after much deliberation in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The decision comes after an attempt by House Republicans to block funding unless Pitt stopped conducting fetal tissue research.

House Republicans instead moved funding for the four state-related universities – Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln University and Temple – into a separate bill. House Republicans also added a prohibition for all four universities to conduct fetal tissue research in a separate bill expanding broadband access. According to the Post-Gazette, the bill to ban fetal tissue research is not expected to pass in the Senate.

The bill for the appropriations passed in a 145 to 55 vote.

While the appropriation bill passed, Pitt’s battle for funding is not over until the fetal tissue research bill is voted on. If passed, the bill could once again put Pitt’s state funding at risk. A University spokesperson said Pitt will not comment until the vote is “final”. They said in an earlier statement that they’re “optimistic” that the legislature will be preserved.

“The University of Pittsburgh devotes every dollar of the general support appropriation it receives from the state to help support a tuition discount for Pennsylvania students and families,” the spokesperson said.