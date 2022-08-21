Pitt updates COVID-19 guidelines, requires masks indoors on Oakland campus

Pitt officials said Thursday that plans for the fall semester were updated in accordance with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and masks are required indoors on the Oakland campus due to high COVID-19 levels in Allegheny County. The email also said to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said the CDC no longer recommends quarantining if exposed to COVID-19, and instead recommends the infected person wear a mask for 10 days around others and test five days after exposure or as soon as symptoms are present. The CMRO also said Pitt’s contact tracing program will continue throughout the fall.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, Pitt will pause their mandatory testing program for unvaccinated individuals and instead offer response testing for people exposed, regardless of vaccination status. Response testing will be offered at the O’Hara Student Center, according to the email. Students living on campus are still required to test upon arrival to campus, regardless of vaccination status.