Fireworks, Fall Fest and more: Pitt Program Council preps for fall semester

Fireworks erupt from the Cathedral of Learning at PPC’s annual Homecoming Laser and Fireworks show in 2018.

Whether it’s Bigelow Bash, homecoming fireworks, movie screenings, an annual trip to New York City or much more 一 Pitt Program Council has some of its most exciting events in the fall semester. This year, the student-run organization plans on adding some new activities.

Since the University lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions, PPC is looking forward to the events they have lined up for the fall. Though Public Relations Director Lydon Pelletier said it’s too early in the year for the organization to release many of their plans.

“I can’t really say what they are,” Pelletier said, “Each year there are always new ones.”

However, there are two popular events returning in the fall that all students should know about 一 Fall Fest and the Homecoming Laser Show.

Fall Fest, which PPC produces, is an annual event complete with live music and food trucks. The event has boasted headliners such as Aminé in 2017, Young the Giant in 2018, lovelytheband in 2019 and Lauv last year.

Pelletier said students will have to wait until late summer to the beginning of the semester before learning more details about the concert, including the headliner.

Pelletier said Fall Fest is one of her favorite events and that she’s looking forward to it this year.

“I think the Pitt Program Council really comes together, and students are the ones who are putting together that big stage the day before the concert,” Pelletier said. “It’s a 12-hour day for the Pitt Program Council.”

Besides Fall Fest, students can keep an eye out for homecoming events, which kick off on Oct. 3. The football team plays Virginia Tech on Oct. 8 in an ACC matchup.

PPC will throw their annual Fireworks and Laser Show on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of Learning from Bigelow Boulevard. The event features a soundtrack full of new pop hits and some classic oldies along with a laser show full of graphics.

“In terms of annual events, I think the Homecoming Laser and Fireworks shows and Fall Fest, if you haven’t been to either of those before, I think that’s not something you should miss,” Pelletier said.

For incoming students, PPC partnered with the Student Affairs to host two events during Welcome Week. One of these events is a night with hypnotist, Erick Kand, on Aug. 26.

“[It’s] always super fun and there’s always a ton of people there, and students, a few of them, will get randomly brought to the stage and hypnotized,” Pelletier said.

The next day, on Aug. 27, new students will dance and celebrate the night away at Welcome Back Bash. The event, which takes place on Schenley Drive between Forbes and Clemente, lasts from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“The events, along with the others happening throughout Welcome Week, are meant to make first-year and transfer students feel more at home in Oakland,” Pelletier said.