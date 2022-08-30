Meet the editors: Digital

The digital desk has one of the smaller staffs here at The Pitt News, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pack a punch! We’re bringing you content on a wide variety of topics, ranging from the latest album drops to death. The digital desk is a place for people to go off on their interests. If you have something you want to write about because you love it (or hate it and want to talk about it), then digital desk might be the place for you.

We’re hoping to expand our offerings from just blogs to other mediums as well, so you might be hearing a bit more from us very soon! But until then, let’s introduce the people that make it all happen.

Sinéad McDevitt, Digital Manager

Hi! I’m Sinéad, a junior majoring in English writing and Africana studies. This will be my third year at TPN, and if you’ve seen my name before, it was probably in one of my pieces for culture. I love to talk about cartoons, video games and tabletop gaming, and sorry in advance if you ever get me going on that subject. When I’m not working at TPN, I’m working on my quest to try as many local restaurants as possible or hanging out playing games in the Pitt RollPlayers Discord.

The world is big and crazy and stupid a lot of the time, but if the the digital desk can help people manage that somewhat, I’ll be happy. So let’s get through this year together everyone!

Charlie Taylor, Engagement Editor

Hi friends! My name is Charlie and this is my second year as engagement editor — the person in charge of TPN’s social media. You’re also likely to see me tabling at one of our in-person paper handout events, so stop by and say hi!

I’m an art history and classics major with a strong love for museums and medieval art. Like Sinéad, I started on the culture desk, first as a writer and later as editor. The Pitt News is full of wonderful people doing great work, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.