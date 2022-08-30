Meet the editors: Sports

Here at the sports desk, we leave no stone unturned.

Take last December for example, where in one weekend Pitt football won its first ACC Championship, volleyball and men’s soccer fought through NCAA tournament play and men’s basketball was jumping into its ACC schedule. Through all the chaos, triumph and defeat, our diligent team of writers stepped up big time, covering every second of the action over those three days.

With college sports ramping back up, we’re once again ready to provide insight from every corner of Pitt athletics. From in-depth features to columns and live game coverage, we give you insight on all of Pitt’s teams from the unique perspective of current students on campus. Follow @PittNewsSports on Twitter for any updates and to read our teams’ stories. Do you have a story idea? Contact us at [email protected].

Now, let’s introduce you to our two editors who spend far too much time scrolling Twitter during the school week.

Dalton Coppola, Sports Editor

My name is Dalton Coppola and I’m the sports editor for the 2022-23 academic year. I am in my final year at Pitt and majoring in political science and minoring in creative writing. I grew up in Wall Township, N.J., by the Jersey Shore and have always had an affinity for football and baseball. I fell in love with the Yankees and Steelers at a young age and never looked back. I’m looking forward to continuing my coverage of the Pitt football team this year as well. I’m incredibly honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with such motivated and talented writers and editors at The Pitt News!

Richie Smiechowski, Assistant Sports Editor

My name is Richie, and I’m a senior from Reston, Virginia, majoring in English and philosophy. This year is just my second working with the Pitt News, but I’ve loved every second of my time with the paper and I’m so excited to be jumping into an editorial role this year! I spent most of my time last year writing about Pitt’s nationally ranked volleyball team, but will be transitioning over from Fitzgerald Field house over to the Petersen Events Center to cover men’s basketball this winter. Away from my desk in the office, you can find me donning burgundy and gold, cheering on my beloved Washington Commanders or at Schenley Park banging chains on the disc golf course.