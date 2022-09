Police Blotter: Aug. 25 – Aug. 31

Thursday, August 25

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Friday, August 26

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported the theft of a bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Oakwood Apartments. Investigation pending.

Saturday, August 27

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported the theft of a purse at 4200 Block Fifth Avenue. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, August 28

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at 300 Block of McKee Place. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation. A fraternity was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Pi Kappa Alpha.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Brackenridge Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, August 29

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, August 30

Pitt police assisted City police with a fraud report at 5700 Block of Center Avenue.

Pitt police assisted Port Authority police with a report of a stolen wallet.

Wednesday, August 31

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log