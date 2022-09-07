Raising Cane’s proposes Oakland location

Raising Cane’s has proposed a new restaurant in Central Oakland.

The Oakland Planning and Development Corp. announced on Aug. 25 that the OLIO Development Group has proposed constructing a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers quick-service restaurant at 3610 Fifth Ave., currently occupied by Thirsty Scholar. OPDC said it will be a tenant fit out of Thirsty Scholar, which is listed as permanently closed online.

OPDC said the proposal is tailored to the existing space and is “meant to evoke the garage where CEO Todd Graves dreamed up Raising Cane’s.”

OPDC will host a meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to further discuss the plan.