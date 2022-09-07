Pitt+police+issue+crime+alert+after+alleged+sexual+assault

Update: Pitt police said Wednesday afternoon that they identified and questioned the subject wanted for questioning in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Pitt police issued a crime alert Wednesday detailing a reported sexual assault in the 100 block of University Place.

Pitt police responded at about 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday to the incident, which occurred Monday between 10:47 p.m. and 1 a.m. after the victim and subject interacted on social media.

Pitt police described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25, approximately 5’10’’ and a thin build. They also said he was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, a black Nike backpack with the Pitt logo on it and possibly tan tennis shoes.

The police department is asking that anyone with information call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #22-02383.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.