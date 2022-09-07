Pitt officials said Wednesday that the COVID-19 bivalent booster is now available nationwide, as well as at the Pitt Vaccination and Health Connection Hub. The email sent by the Covid Medical Response Office said people should make an appointment in order to get boosted, as walk-in appointments are not guaranteed.

The CMRO said according to the FDA, the updated booster includes “components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant”. They also said the updated booster will give “broad protection against COVID-19” and the Omicron variant.

The CMRO said people who are eligible for the updated booster must:

Be at least 12 years old. The updated Pfizer (bivalent) booster is available for ages 12 and up. The updated Moderna (bivalent) booster is available for ages 18 and up.Pitt announces new COVID-19 boosters

Have received your primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Be at least two months out from your primary series or your most recent booster dose.

Pitt also said people should wait 2 months to get the new booster if they recently tested positive for COVID-19. The CMRO also recommended getting the booster to prevent reinfection.

The CMRO said local pharmacies will likely also begin carrying the new vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available at the Pitt Vaccination and Health Connection Hub, according to the CMRO.