Pitt+police+issue+crime+alert+after+alleged+sexual+assault

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday detailing a reported sexual assault in the 200 block of North Dithridge Street in Oakland.

Pitt police assisted City police with the investigation, which occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pitt police described the suspect as a college-aged Asian male who is about 5’7’’ to 5’8” in height and 140 pounds. They said he was wearing a button up red “Hawaiian style” shirt with khaki shorts, and that he identified himself to witnesses as “Beck.”

Anyone having information regarding this incident should call City Police (Zone 2) at 412-255-2827 (Reference CCR #22-150806) or Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 (Reference report #22-02576).

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.