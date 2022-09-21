Pitt+drops+out+of+top+20+public+universities+in+the+U.S.

Pitt dropped out of the top 20 public universities in the 2022-23 rankings from the U.S. News & World Report. Schools are ranked based on factors such as graduation and retention rates, student selectivity and financial aid resources.

The U.S. News & World Report ranked Pitt at #23 for public universities and #62 for national universities, tying with George Washington, Syracuse, the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Virginia Tech. Both these rankings decreased from last year when Pitt came in at #20 in public universities and #59 in national universities. Pitt’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program also dropped from #7 to #15.

Penn State ranked #31 for public universities.

Pitt’s College of Business Administration jumped from #49 to #34 — moving up 15 places in the rankings. The School of Computing and Information’s undergraduate computer science program also rose from #60 to #54.