SGB+appoints+Ryan+Young+to+board+vacancy

After several weeks and two rounds of public interviews, Student Government Board appointed Ryan Young to fill the vacant board position, left by the resignation of board member Celeste Lintz, in a Tuesday night press release.

“I am humbled to have been selected for this role, and I look forward to working with the board to advance and advocate the needs of every single undergraduate student at Pitt,” Young said in the release.

Young, a junior studying math, physics, and astronomy major, served as SGB’s webmaster and has held several other roles on campus including the Lead Resident Assistant of Sutherland Hall, president of the Frederick Honors Student Council, an executive board member of TEDx @ Pitt, and the Head Delegate of Pitt’s Model United Nations Team.

SGB President Danielle Floyd said Young was “extremely capable.”

“I would like to congratulate Ryan on his appointment to the board. He is qualified and extremely capable, and I look forward to working with him this year,” Floyd said.