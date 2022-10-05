SGB promotes mental health awareness at weekly meeting

President Danielle Floyd opened Student Government Board’s Tuesday night meeting encouraging students to attend upcoming Mental Health Awareness Month events.

“This is a time on our campus where we center dialogues on mental health and wellness,” Floyd said. “I encourage you all to attend the really cool events that are going to be taking place throughout this month.”

SGB held its weekly meeting in Nordy’s Place to discuss progress on initiatives and task forces, as well as plans for Mental Health Awareness Month.

SGB wellness committee chair Sara Siddiqui said she is “really excited” to begin Mental Health Awareness Month, which includes several events and workshops on topics such as self-care and supporting friends. SGB will hold its mental health town hall at their regular meeting next Tuesday night.

“Definitely encourage everyone to attend. It will be a really great opportunity to learn more about resources on campus,” Siddiqui said. “We’re going to have some panelists … there will also be a Q&A portion. So feel free to come with any questions that you have, I know that they’ll be more than happy to answer them.”

SGB’s judicial committee proposed a bill titled “Provisional Change to Title VI.” The board will make the bill available on its website for public comment and vote on the bill at next week’s meeting.

Board member and vice president of initiatives Bhuvitha Chagantipati announced progress on reinstating the Students of Color in Solidarity Task Force along with Diversity and Inclusion committee chair Erikah Cudjoe.

“We will be reaching out to student organizations shortly,” Chagantipati said. “Feel free to reach out to either of us with any questions or concerns.”

Board member Corbin Makar also announced progress on the dining ad hoc committee.

“We’re in the process of meeting with officials from PittEats … to get started on what we want to push forward,” Makar said.

Floyd closed the meeting with a reminder about homecoming weekend.

“Please enjoy the activities, this is a really good opportunity to network with alumni to make connections,” Floyd said. “Make sure to cast your votes [for Spirit of Pitt] and tune in to the game for this Saturday.”

Allocations

Rainbow Alliance requested $13,200 to bring in drag queen Peppermint for a speaker event with an estimated attendance of 200. The board approved the request in full, with board member Corbin Makar abstaining from the vote.

Club baseball requested $3,415.93 to cover lodging for a competition in Brockport, NY. The board approved the request in full.

Club baseball requested $2,366 to cover lodging for a different competition in Ithaca, NY. The board approved the request in full.