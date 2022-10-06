Five sports bars where students can watch the homecoming game

With the homecoming game only a few days away, many students are planning how they’ll watch it from afar. The Panthers are ready to bounce back from the loss against Georgia Tech on Saturday with another ACC matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies this weekend.

If you’re opting to avoid the crowds at Acrisure Stadium, here are five sports bars where you can watch the game.

1. Stack’d

If you’re looking to stay near campus but still want to watch the game with family or friends, Stack’d is the way to go. With its energetic atmosphere and good food, Stack’d is easily one of my favorite restaurants nearby. Having one major big screen in their dining area and a plethora of other screens around the restaurant, it’s no surprise that many stop by the restaurant. Their food is also delicious, which heightens the appeal.

Stack’d allows customers to create their own burger 一 and they have toppings galore. You can complete your meal with a hand-spun milkshakes. Pitt students can also use their off-campus dining dollars at Stack’d.

2. Primanti Bros.

This famous Pittsburgh chain’s spot on Forbes Avenue is a perfect spot to watch the homecoming game from afar while munching on their classic sandwiches always topped with coleslaw and fries. Primanti Bros. also offers wings tossed in a choice of 11 sauces — or salads, if you’re looking to eat on the lighter side.

Sometimes on busy days the wait is long, so I advise getting to the restaurant a little bit before the game starts to allow yourself some buffer time 一 or try calling ahead to reserve a table. Primanti Bros. also accepts off-campus dining dollars for students to use.

3. Fuel & Fuddle

Fuel & Fuddle is another option for those wanting to stay on campus. Located next to Stack’d on Forbes Avenue, this is a fun environment where students can watch the homecoming game.

Labeled as a gastropub, Fuel & Fuddle’s food will not disappoint. Their menu offers an assortment of options for customers to choose from. They have one-of-a-kind meal names such as “rollafatty,” a spicy pepperoni and cheese pizza roll, or their “kick-gas nachos.” They also offer nine varieties of wood-fired pizzas called “live fire pies.” If pizza isn’t your thing, they serve “phat wraps” and “befuddling burgers.”

4. Bar Louie

If you’re looking to get a little closer to the action, you can stop by Bar Louie in the North Shore, which is just a few blocks away from Acrisure stadium. While it’s on the pricier side, Bar Louie is an upscale sports bar with more than worth it cuisine.

Their menu includes an assortment of flatbreads, appetizers and other dishes from their scratch kitchen like chicken nachos, quesadillas, loaded tots and wings. If you’re looking for a more elevated meal, the restaurant also offers “main plates” such as seared salmon, voodoo pasta and mac and cheese. They also offer plenty of sandwich options 一 ranging from craft burgers to a chicken parm grilled cheese.

5. Burgatory

Sitting next to Bar Louie is Burgatory, a place a little closer to the action, but outside stadium lines. Like the name suggests, Burgatory’s menu boasts a variety of burgers and milkshakes.

With options like a veggie burger, plant-based burger, or even a peanut butter and jelly burger called the “Piggy Butter & Jelly,” there’s a burger for everyone. If none of these choices seem appealing, customers can build their own burger as well. Burgatory is also known for its thick and creamy hand-spun milkshakes.