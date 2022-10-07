Police Blotter: Sept. 29 – Oct. 4
12:58 am
Thursday, September 29
Pitt police arrested an individual for deviant trespassing in the GSPH garage.
Friday, September 30
Pitt police assisted City police with a road rage incident involving a firearm at Louisa Street and Meyran Avenue.
A student reported his wallet stolen and fraudulent charges on his credit card at Thaw Hall. Investigation pending.
Saturday, October 1
Pitt police issued one citation to a student for underage drinking at Holland Hall.
Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a missing firearm at the Public Safety Building.
Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report.
Sunday, October 2
Pitt police arrested an individual for driving under the influence at Schenley Drive.
Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Lawrence Hall. Investigation pending.
Monday, October 3
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, October 4
Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Holland Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.