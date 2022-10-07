Police Blotter: Sept. 29 – Oct. 4

Thursday, September 29

Pitt police arrested an individual for deviant trespassing in the GSPH garage.

Friday, September 30

Pitt police assisted City police with a road rage incident involving a firearm at Louisa Street and Meyran Avenue.

A student reported his wallet stolen and fraudulent charges on his credit card at Thaw Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, October 1

Pitt police issued one citation to a student for underage drinking at Holland Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a missing firearm at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report.

Sunday, October 2

Pitt police arrested an individual for driving under the influence at Schenley Drive.

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Lawrence Hall. Investigation pending.

Monday, October 3

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, October 4

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Holland Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.