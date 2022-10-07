Photos: Students protest sexual violence on campus
More than 100 students gathered at the Cathedral of Learning Friday afternoon to protest the University’s response to a recent string of reported sexual assaults.
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the visual editor of The Pitt News. This is my second year as visual editor and my third with TPN. I am a junior English...