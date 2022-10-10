Bigelow+Boulevard+reopened+after+crane+hit+pedestrian+bridge

Bigelow Boulevard reopened Saturday to traffic in both directions following the demolition of a pedestrian bridge near Polish Hill.

Bigelow closed between the Bloomfield Bridge and Herron Avenue after a crane hit the Finland Pedestrian Bridge over Biglow Friday morning.

“I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from [Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure] and our partners at [Pennsylvania Department of Transportation] who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The City said in a press release that they do not have a “firm timeline” for when a new pedestrian bridge will be completed.