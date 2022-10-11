PAAR to host extra drop-in hours this week in response to series of reported sexual assaults on campus

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, an organization that helps sexual assault victims, will hold extra drop in hours from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 31st Floor in the Diversity and Inclusion Center in the Cathedral of Learning.

The group also hosts regular drop-in hours every Wednesday from 9 a.m to noon in the same room in the Cathedral as well as at their community-based clinic space at 120 Lytton Avenue.

Lisa Perry, the executive director of PAAR, said these extra drop in hours are in repsonse to the student protests against campus sexual assaults last week and will include resources on how to report sexual assaults. Students organized the Friday protest in response to a crime alert about an alleged sexual assault on campus, which is the third sexual assault crime alert Pitt Police have released this academic year.

“We wanted to offer an additional day just to give some additional support to the students and the community,” Perry said. “We will talk about rights and options for students and go through all of the reporting processes.”

Perry also said students can reach out to PAAR at any time by calling their 24/7 hotline at 1-886-363-7273.