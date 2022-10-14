Police Blotter: Oct. 5 – Oct. 11

Wednesday, October 5

Pitt police arrested one individual for aggravated assault, obstruction and resisting arrest and one individual for driving under the influence.

Pitt police reported a sex offense in the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Thursday, October 6

A student reported a theft of their book bag in the Frick Fine Arts building. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 7

Pitt police issued a citation to one student for underage drinking in Litchfield Tower A.

A student reported they may have been scammed out of money at Lothrop Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault at 400 Block of Semple Street.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Litchfield Tower B on Sept. 11. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Sutherland East on Sept. 16. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Carlow Frances Ward Hall on Sept. 23. Seven students were issued conduct referrals.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation in Litchfield Tower A on Sept. 29. Five students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of Dior Johnson.

Saturday, October 8

Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon University Police with an intoxicated Pitt student at 300 Block of Craig Street. The student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, October 9

A security guard reported a liquor law violation in Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft of a bicycle at 300 Block of Melwood Avenue.

Monday, October 10

Pitt police responded to a report of a small chemical fire that had already been extinguished in Benedum Hall.

Tuesday, October 11

An individual reported a hit and run at the Posvar Hall Garage. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Holland Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary at 3500 Block of Ward Street.