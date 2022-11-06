Photos: Pitt football defeats Syracuse
November 5, 2022
Pitt football defeated No. 20 Syracuse in a 19-9 upset victory at Acrisure Stadium Saturday evening.
November 5, 2022
Pitt football defeated No. 20 Syracuse in a 19-9 upset victory at Acrisure Stadium Saturday evening.
My name is Colleen Nguyen, and I’m a junior. My major is Communications with a certificate in Sports Management.
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the visual editor of The Pitt News. This is my second year as visual editor and my third with TPN. I am a junior English...
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a junior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.