Fetterman, Shapiro and other Democrats win local midterm elections

Brian Kennedy, a candidate campaign volunteer, wears his “I voted” sticker beside his American flag pin as he greets voters outside a polling location on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Evans City, Pa.

Millions of people, including hundreds of students, voted Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm elections, which are some of the most closely watched and expensive in the country. Pennsylvania’s midterms are also vital because they may determine which political party takes control of the U.S. Senate.

Here are the election results, as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

U.S Senate: John Fetterman (D)

Fetterman narrowly beat Mehmet Oz (R) with 85.5% of precincts reporting. Fetterman has 42.7% of the vote compared to Oz’s 40.8%.

Fetterman served as the mayor of Braddock from 2006 until 2019 and has served as Lieutenant Governor since 2019. His campaign focused on bringing back American manufacturing, cutting taxes for working families, banning members of Congress from trading and holding stocks and protecting abortion access, as well as cutting healthcare costs.

Oz hosted the television program “The Dr. Oz Show” from 2009 until 2022. His campaign focused on energy independence, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, “protecting innocent life” regarding abortion access, increasing security at the U.S. border, opposing anti-gun laws and fighting inflation.

Governor: Josh Shapiro (D)

Shapiro soundly defeated Doug Mastriano (R) with 85.5% of precincts reporting. Shapiro has 47.2% of the vote compared to Mastriano’s 36.8%.

Shapiro currently serves as Pennsylvania attorney general and formerly served as a Democratic Pennsylvania state legislator and chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County. Shapiro’s campaign focused on protecting reproductive rights, creating jobs by investing in infrastructure and clean energy, expanding vocational training, reducing taxes, data-driven criminal justice reform and expanding the Pennsylvania rent rebate program to relieve the pressure of property tax on senior citizens.

Mastriano currently serves as a U.S. senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd district and is a veteran. His campaign focused on putting an end to COVID-19 vaccination requirements and restrictions, signing the “heartbeat bill” into law and banning the use of public benefits for illegal immigrants, as well as banning public schools from teaching critical race theory and election fraud.

U.S. House of Representatives — Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District: Summer Lee (D)

Lee comfortably beat Mike Doyle (R) with 85.2% of precincts reporting. Lee has 47.5% of the vote compared to Doyle’s 37.7%.

Lee currently serves as a Democratic legislator in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for District 34. She supports funding the replacement of all lead water lines in America, ending fracking, transitioning American society to 100% clean and renewable energy sources, protecting reproductive rights, eliminating cash bail and abolishing the death penalty.

Doyle is a Plum Borough councilman and the vice president of Excalibur Insurance. He shares the same name as Congressman Mike Doyle (D) who currently holds the House seat. Doyle supports energy independence, cutting federal spending and increased border security. His campaign also focuses on education reform and supporting the military and police.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives — District 23: Dan Frankel (D, Incumbent)

Frankel easily won the state house seat with 64% of the vote with 72.4% of precincts reporting. His opponent, Jay-Ting Walker (G) got 8.4% of the vote.

Frankel is an advocate for civil rights and public health and currently serves as the Democratic chairman of the House Health Committee, where he promotes science-based policies to protect and improve the public health of Pennsylvanians.

Home Rule Charter Amendment

The charter amendment secured a lead for approval, roughly 58% to 42%, with 97% of precincts reporting. This amendment would allow members of county council to run for other elected positions within local, state and federal government without having to first resign from county council.