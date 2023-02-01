Margs no more: Mad Mex Oakland closes indefinitely, cites ‘staffing struggles’

The Oakland location of Mad Mex closed suddenly Tuesday afternoon, less than four months after reopening following a yearlong hiatus.

In a statement on its website and Facebook page, Mad Mex Oakland cited “ongoing staffing and operational challenges” as the reason for the closure.

“We’ll never forget the good times we’ve shared on Atwood over the past 30 years,” the statement read. “We hope to continue to make great memories with you at our other Mad Mex locations throughout the city.”

According to three Mad Mex workers at the Oakland and Shadyside locations, the closure came as a surprise to employees. They said their coworkers showed up for their shifts at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and were told “then and there to go home.”

The restaurant, which is part of Big Burrito Restaurant Group, closed for nearly a year between November 2021 and October 2022. At the time, Bill Fuller, president of Big Burrito Restaurant Group, said the temporary closure was also due to a staffing shortage.

The now-former Mad Mex Oakland employees were all offered positions at other Mad Mex locations, according to the employee.

Big Burrito Restaurant Group owns eight other Mad Mex locations in the Pittsburgh area, as well as one in Erie and one in Willow Grove.