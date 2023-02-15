SGB discusses new disability resources committee, boil water advisory

Student Government Board voted to form a disability resources ad hoc committee at its weekly meeting in an effort to “meet the needs and common goals of disabled students at the University.”

Board member Sophia Shapiro said the committee will work with Pitt to address “issues and challenges” regarding disability access in relation to academic resources, dining, housing, transportation and campus-wide compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Shapiro co-authored the charter for the committee alongside Ryan Young, the vice president of governance, and Maxwell Wasserman, the president of the Autistic Student Union.

“We’ve already met with DRS to tell them about the committee and they’ve agreed to work with us, and they’re really excited that we’re going to have students on the ground kind of bringing these issues forth and talking about what’s going on on campus when there aren’t always people available to go kind of survey buildings and make sure everything’s working properly,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said students can contact her if they want to join the committee. Members of the Autistic Student Union, who Shapiro credited with pushing for the committee’s creation, attended the meeting and thanked the board for their advocacy.

“I’d like to think it’s because you should never underestimate the power of an angry person who hyperfixates and has too much time on their hands,” Wasserman, a sophomore civil engineering major, said.

SGB also discussed the boil water advisory in South Oakland and a funding proposal for a journaling workshop at the Tuesday evening meeting in Nordy’s Place. They also voted on and passed two bills.

Board member Daniel Temmallo and President Danielle Floyd reiterated the importance of the boil water advisory currently in effect in South Oakland. Though Temmallo said four neighborhoods under the advisory have been “taken off, we’re still waiting to hear stuff about South Oakland.”

“For the time being, be safe, drink clean water and have a good rest of your week,” Temmallo said.

Floyd said she reached out to Student Affairs to “make sure they’re aware of the situation,” and that they are contacting students who live in the affected areas to notify them of the advisory. There is a water buffalo set up at the corner of Dawson Street and Holmes Place.

“I just wanted to put that general reminder out there in case you live in those areas, because I personally was not aware of the precautionary boil water advisory until a little bit later,” Floyd said.

Isabel Lam, the vice president for operations, said Pitt approved a funding proposal from the Senate Library Committee for a journaling workshop on topics “relating to emotional well-being.”

“A lot of people will be able to access these [workshops], and we think it’ll be really great for the overall well-being of all the students,” Lam said. “We got just over $2,000, so it’s very exciting to bring our idea to life.”

SGB also voted unanimously to approve Bill JB 2023-4, which renamed the “facilities, technology and transportation committee” to the “facilities, transportation and technology committee.”

SGB voted on Bill JB 2023-3, which updates the reference to the “facilities, transportation and technology committee” in the community and governmental relations committee bylaws to reflect the change in title. SGB approved the bill with one abstention from Shapiro, who co-authored the bill.

Allocations

Club Golf requested $1,260 to reserve a golf simulator at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park. The board voted to approve the request in full with no abstentions.

The Political Science Student Association requested $3,431.85 for vans, gas and lodging for a trip to Washington D.C. The board voted to approve the request in full with no abstentions.

The Chinese Bible Study Fellowship requested $1,831 for water, soda, snacks and equipment for a speaker event. The board voted to table the request for next week’s meeting as the organization did not document the cost of the equipment rentals.

The Filipino Students Association requested $7,330.15 for transportation, airfare, catering and lodging for their annual Barrio event. The annual celebration is free to all attendees. The board voted to approve the request in full with no abstentions.

The Latinx Student Association requested $6,099 to rent a venue for a formal and accommodations for a DJ. The board voted to approve the request in full with no abstentions.

Men’s water polo requested $2,500 for their national dues. The board voted to approve $2,000 of the request with no abstentions because of an allocations cap placed on the organization.