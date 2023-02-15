South Oakland boil water advisory lifted

This story was updated Wednesday afternoon.

The boil water advisory impacting parts of South Oakland has been lifted, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Wednesday afternoon.

PWSA issued the precautionary measure on Sunday after a power outage impacted a pump station early that morning, causing low or no water pressure in portions of several neighborhoods. Water pressure loss can lead to contaminants entering drinking water.

PWSA said it completed two consecutive rounds of water quality testing that did not show any evidence of microbial contamination. It recommends that those using their water for the first time since Sunday run their taps for at least one minute before cooking or drinking with it, to remove stagnant water from plumbing and bring in fresh water.

The advisory applied to a section of South Oakland south of the Boulevard of the Allies and east of Bates Street, as well as Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, North Point Breeze, Point Breeze, Shadyside, Morningside, Stanton Heights and Swisshelm Park.