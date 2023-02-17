Police Blotter: Feb. 9 – Feb. 15

Thursday, February 9

An individual reported theft of a folding chair after a men’s basketball game at the Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported harassment at Bouquet Gardens Building B. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported harassment at Bouquet Gardens Building A. Investigation pending.

Friday, February 10

Pitt police issued one individual a warrant for arrest.

A store manager reported three missing cases of energy drinks at Forbes Street Market. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted a student who reported a stolen wallet while riding a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police assisted the Bank of America with a fraud at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft of a package at 200 Block of Robinson Street.

Saturday, February 11

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault at 3400 Block of Ward Street. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police assisted City police with a third party who reported his two friends were indecently assaulted at a party by a known actor in South Oakland. Pitt police reported that both victims did not want to speak with police or file charges.

Pitt police issued one individual a warrant for arrest for aggravated assault and underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment/threat at 1500 Block of East Carson Street.

Pitt police reported an officer located drug paraphernalia while responding to a false fire alarm at Pi Kappa Alpha. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, February 12

Pitt police arrested one individual for driving under the influence at South Bouquet Street.

Monday, February 13

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, February 14

Pitt police issued one individual a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at Litchfield Tower B.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Oct. 22 at Sutherland Hall West. Conduct referral issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Nov. 13 at Irvis Hall. Conduct referral issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Nov. 13 at Irvis Hall. Conduct referrals issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Nov. 18 at Lothrop Hall. Conduct referrals issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Nov. 18 at Lothrop Hall. Conduct referral issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Nov. 18 at Lothrop Hall. Conduct referral issued.