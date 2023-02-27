PPC announces Carly Rae Jepsen as Bigelow Bash headliner

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

When it comes to Bigelow Bash, it doesn’t matter when, it’s always a good time.

Pitt Program Council (PPC) announced on Instagram Saturday night that Carly Rae Jepsen, a Canadian dance and synth-pop singer-songwriter, will headline this year’s Bigelow Bash. Pitt’s annual spring concert will take place on April 2.

Bigelow Bash’s opening performances will begin at 1 p.m. on Schenley Drive. Food trucks open at noon. The event is free and open to all Pitt students on the Oakland campus.

PPC said they will soon announce the concert’s opening performers, which will include local bands in the Pittsburgh area. Food trucks for the festival include Bruster’s Ice Cream, Vagabond Taco and others.

Jepsen’s notable career launched with the release of her single “Call Me Maybe” in 2012, which became the second best-selling song of the year. The single sold more than 18 million copies and reached No. 1 in more than 19 countries. Jepsen’s other hits include “Good Time” with Owl City and “I Really Like You.”