Panther Pit to reopen after resolving most health code violations

The Allegheny County Health Department ruled that Panther Pit Sports Bar may reopen on Thursday afternoon, less than a week after it forced the bar to close for having seven health code violations.

Pete Bandhu, who identified himself as a “behind-the-scenes guy” at the bar and the brother of Panther Pit owner Prasad Bandhu, said over the phone on Thursday night that the building is “safe and solid,” and the bar will not open until after spring break to ensure it is fully ready for customers.

According to a reinspection report, Health Department officials observed on Thursday afternoon that a damaged sewer line on the second floor utility room had been repaired and the first floor bar floor was replaced since Sunday, when Panther Pit closed. Four other assessment categories which previously resulted in violations — waste water disposal, handwashing facilities, contamination prevention and floors — were marked “satisfactory” in the reinspection report.

The reinspection report found that three low-risk violations remained in the building as of Thursday afternoon. While Panther Pit installed a hand sink for the third-floor rear bar, the Health Department issued a corrective action to obtain a final plumbing inspection for the plumbing work.

Additionally, the report said a basement walk-in cooler ceiling was replaced with drywall to cover sewer lines, “but it is bare drywall.” The Health Department ordered Panther Pit to provide “smooth non-absorbent easily cleaned surfaces” in response to this violation. According to the report, Panther Pit plans to cover the ceiling with “FRP,” or fiberglass-reinforced plastic.

Finally, a violation issued on Sunday for a “particle board” wall on the second-floor bathroom remained as of Thursday. The Health Department issued a corrective action to provide a “smooth, durable, easily cleaned surface” in the bathroom.