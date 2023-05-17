Joseph McCarthy named interim provost effective July 1

Joseph McCarthy, current vice provost for undergraduate studies, will be interim provost starting on July 1, 2023, according to an announcement from Chancellor Gallagher.

McCarthy will take over for Ann Cudd, who is leaving the position on June 30 to serve as president at Portland State University starting in August. He will serve as interim provost until incoming chancellor Joan Gabel names a successor.

In addition to serving as the vice provost for undergraduate studies, McCarthy is also an engineering professor and was the interim dean of the Frederick Honors college in 2021.

In a statement released on May 17, Chancellor Gallagher said “I am extremely grateful that Joe is willing to take on the role of interim provost—and the considerable responsibilities this appointment involves—at such a vital point in time for our university. With Joan’s fast-approaching arrival, this is a period of incredible opportunity and excitement for Pitt, and I am confident that Joe and Joan will make a great team.”