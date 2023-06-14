Roundup+of+Pittsburgh+Juneteenth+events

June 19, or Juneteenth, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States following the Civil War and serves as a symbol of freedom for the Black community. The Pitt News has compiled a list of events occurring in Pittsburgh this month dedicated to the celebration of Juneteenth.

Black History — Closer than You Think Juneteenth Celebration: June 16, 5-8 p.m.

This free outdoor concert on Hazlewood Green Plaza will include jazz, soul, funk and hip-hop music, as well as food trucks and kids games with Center of Life. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Seats can be reserved here.

Social Status Juneteenth Mixer: June 16, 6-8 p.m.

Clothing company Social Status of East Liberty is hosting a Juneteenth Mixer with music and refreshments. Admission is free for all, and spots can be reserved here.

WPA Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration: June 16 through 19.

This free, family-friendly event sponsored by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh celebrates all cities and boroughs in Allegheny County and will feature African American cultural education, speakers, local vendors and live music in Point State Park. Performers will include Hurricane Chris, Arrested Development, Soul For Real, Erica Campell and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra followed by a Juneteenth Fireworks celebration on Monday, June 19. A full itinerary of events can be found here.

2023 Grand Jubilee Juneteenth Parade: June 17, 10 a.m.

The 2023 Grand Jubilee Juneteenth Parade will begin with a line-up at Freedom Corner on Centre Avenue and will continue down Fifth Avenue. Those wishing to view the parade can do so from Centre, Fifth and Liberty Avenues starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade will end at Point State Park. The Juneteenth Voting Rights Parade is a reenactment of the 1870 Jubilee of Freedom Parade and Pittsburgh’s 1914 Womens’ Suffrage Parade and serves to celebrate the 13th, 15th and 19th Amendments. More information can be found here.

2023 Juneteenth In-The-Square: Date and time TBA.

Held on Penn and Liberty Avenue, the Juneteenth Minority Vendor Plaza will feature over 100 small, minority-owned small businesses and artisans in Market Square, as well as dance performances and live bands. Sponsored by several Pittsburgh corporations, including Dollar Bank, this event aims to “bring the entire city together to invest in the community.” More information can be found here.

African Heritage Room Committee Juneteenth Poetry Celebration: June 17, 1-3 p.m.

Hosted by the African Heritage Room Committee at the University of Pittsburgh, this free event will feature poets, musicians, authors and actors sharing their creativity. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. in Room 332 in the Cathedral of Learning with reception to follow. Registration can be found here.

Write on Site Point Breeze: June 17, 1-3 p.m.

Hosted by Write Pittsburgh, this Write on Site adult Pop Up workshop “facilitates thoughts about freedom, what it means, and how to make space for it in everyday life” and is led by Schereéya Reed, author of Prayers and Pixies. Participants will be given writing prompts to help open up creative space, and lyrical, poetic and prose writing are welcome. The event will take place at Frick Park Bowling Greens in Point Breeze, with a $20 admission. Tickets can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Community Day at Pittsburgh Glass Center: June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This free event will feature demonstrations and artist lectures, including live neon and plasma demonstrations led by local artist Percy Echols from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. and an artist talk by PGC staff member and textile artist Olive Hughes at 12 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the gallery and learn more about PGC artists. Although the event is free for all, any donations made during the event will support Pittsburgh Glass Center’s BIPOC scholarship fund, which allows any BIPOC student to take any class or workshop at PGC for free.

Pitt Psychiatry Juneteenth Event: June 19, 12-1 p.m.

This department-wide event will be held on the second floor of UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and features a brief video of the history and “cultural context — past and present — of Juneteenth,” produced by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Following the video, attendees are invited to engage in conversation with three discussants. Lunch will be provided for those who register, and seating is limited. More information can be found here.