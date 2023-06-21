‘So special’: Taylor Swift fans flock to ‘Swiftsburgh’ by the thousands

Beaded friendship bracelets worn by Taylor Swift fans outside of Acrisure Stadium before Swift’s performance on June 17.

For sophomore nursing major Mallory Moran, Taylor Swift’s arrival in Pittsburgh has been (like Swift herself says in the opening song of The Eras Tour) a long time coming.

“I’ve loved her for forever,” Moran said. “Like, we’d grown up listening to her like every day so it’s just awesome being here and being able to support her.”

With two concerts in Pittsburgh this past weekend, Taylor Swift drew a large crowd of all ages and from all over to the North Shore Friday and Saturday for the Pittsburgh stop of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour.

Pittsburgh residents and visitors alike crowded Acrisure Stadium for Swift’s three-hour concert, and Mayor Ed Gainey dubbed the city “Swiftsburgh” for the weekend. With an attendance of 73,117, the Saturday performance became the most attended event at the venue to date.

Gallery | 5 Photos An American flag with Taylor Swift’s face flies outside of Acrisure Stadium before Swift’s performance on June 17.

Adorned in sequins, glitter and song references, fans known as “Swifties” expressed excitement at the idea of seeing Swift perform in person. Some tailgated in the stadium parking lots, and many swapped beaded friendship bracelets as a reference to lyrics in Swift’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

Allison Larrimer of Cranberry Township enjoyed the environment that fans created before the show, having attended both nights of the tour in Pittsburgh.

“I’m just really excited,” Larrimer said. “I absolutely love the atmosphere and like the friendship bracelet trading and everything and it’s just super fun. I really enjoy being here.”

Larrimer, like many Swift fans, experienced issues with getting tickets through online ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster, saying it took hours in line to purchase them. Cortney Roth, of Robinson Township, said she waited eight and a half hours on Ticketmaster for tickets.

Gallery | 5 Photos A close up of Anna Bokel’s earring, which she purchased while seeing Swift perform in Nashville.

Amy B. of McCandless described the wait as “torture.” She and her sister Kara purchased tickets on the resale market.

“It’s a secret how much I spent,” Kara said.

Other fans got luckier with tickets, such as junior rehabilitation sciences major Lydia Queen.

“Personally, I was sitting in a study room in Posvar when I was getting tickets with a friend and we were so excited,” Queen said. “We were screaming and I’m sure all the people around us could hear us when we finally got them.”

Vinoj M. traveled from Australia to see Swift perform for the first time in Pittsburgh.

“I found out that I was going like two weeks ago.” Vinoj said. “And it was insane. I had to travel for like 26 hours, but it was all worth it for Taylor.”

He described the connections that Swift’s fans and music helped him form, and said seeing her in person was a “lifelong dream.”

“Taylor has connected me to so many friends,” Vinoj said. “And now I actually get to like, enjoy music with her in the stadium. I don’t know — it just feels so special.”