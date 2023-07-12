The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A proposed view from the Frick Park Trail of the new Fern Hollow Bridge shown at Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition’s community meeting on Sept. 8, 2022.
Proposed apartment complex on vacant Irish Center Site evokes community frustration
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 3:09 am
Carnegie Museum debuts Japanese printmaking exhibit
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 3:06 am
University unveils design and plans for new BioForge center
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 2:59 am
Editorial | Discounted in-state tuition is more important now than ever
By The Pitt News Editorial Board 12:45 am
Opinion | It wasn’t five people lost at sea, it was more than six hundred
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Staff Columnist • 12:16 am

Column | The Pirates commit to competing now with decision to draft Paul Skenes

By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer
July 11, 2023
PNC+Park%2C+the+home+of+the+Pittsburgh+Pirates.%0A
Image via daveynin, Wikimedia Commons
PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last Sunday, July 9, the Pirates drafted LSU right-hander Paul Skenes with the first overall selection in the 2023 Major League Baseball amateur draft. Widely regarded as the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2009, Skenes’ generational potential and major league-ready arm give the Buccos a bonafide ace for the foreseeable future.

Skenes marks the sixth first-overall pick in Pirates history, joining top prospect Henry Davis, who was selected first overall in 2021. 

In his 2023 campaign, Skenes dominated the collegiate scene. The 6-feet, 6-inch flamethrower regularly touched 100 mph on his fastball in Baton Rouge, recording 209 strikeouts and 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 122.2 innings pitched. While posting an impressive 12-2 record, Skenes also recorded a 0.750 WHIP — which would rank as the lowest in the major leagues this season.

In last month’s College Baseball World Series, Skenes showcased his dominance and big-game abilities on LSU’s route to their seventh national championship. Skenes pitched two gutsy 120-plus pitch performances against Tennessee and Wake Forest, where he only gave up two runs in 16 innings. These elimination game outings led to Skenes earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. 

Before transferring to LSU, Skenes attended the Air Force Academy, where he excelled on the mound and at the plate. In the batter’s box, Skenes posted a .314 batting average, while slugging 13 homers and 38 RBIs. 

During the 2022 offseason, the direction of the Pirates organization was at a stand-hold. After missing the postseason for the seventh straight season and receiving a trade request from their star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, the future of the 2023 season looked dim. 

However, after winning the 2023 draft lottery and a surprising first half of the season that placed the Bucs in the middle of the playoff hunt, the future of the young Pirates organization looks bright. 

The Pirates’ decision to draft Skenes first overall reflects the position the team sees itself in. Throughout the draft process, MLB prospect experts stated that Skenes’ championship pedigree and big-league readiness could see him in the majors by the end of the regular season. With the Pirates in a prime position to make an October push, Skenes could make his debut at PNC Park sooner than many think. 

The 2023 Draft saw an abundance of top-level talent for the Pirates to choose from. LSU outfielder Dylan Crews spent most of the pre-draft process linked to the Pirates. The 2023 Golden Spikes winner batted .426 last season, adding 18 homers and 70 RBIs for the Tigers. Before the draft, Crews reportedly set his signing bonus request at 10 million dollars, above the Pirates’ slot value at one. Crews was selected second overall by the Washington Nationals.

High School outfielder Max Clark served as a money-friendly draft option for the Pirates at the top of the draft. The high school phenom batted an outstanding .551 average in Indiana, while showing off his great fielding and baserunning tools. The Pirates, who historically make money-saving decisions, remained linked to Clark due to his preferred signing bonus. The Tigers selected Clark third overall.

The Pirates, in need of a power bat, scouted Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford heavily pre-draft. Langford dealt with injuries for the better part of his 2023 season, but still provided outstanding power numbers for the Gators. The 2023 First-Team All-American batted .373, hitting 21 home runs while posting a slugging percentage of .784. Langford slid to fourth overall, where he was selected by the Texas Rangers.

At the All-Star break, the Pirates are fourth in their division and eight games out of a wild-card spot with a record of 41-49. In a lackluster NL Central, however, the Bucs are far from out of contention. With the trade deadline of August 1st quickly approaching, the Pirates’ performance in the remaining July games will determine if they are buyers or sellers. If the Bucs are playing October baseball in September — expect to see Skenes in the black and gold sooner than later.
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Pitt’s baseball team huddles on the field during its game against Louisville on April 3, 2022.
Feature | Former Pitt pitcher Blair Calvo representing the Panthers in the Big Leagues
Junior outfielder CJ Funk (39) hits the ball in a game against Louisville on April 3, 2022.
Pitt baseball closes season on a disappointing note
Pitt pitcher Matt Gilbertson (45) pitches during a game against the University of Virginia on April 15, 2022.
ACC Baseball tournament underway as heavyweights vie for conference title
Pitt baseball players stand in the dugout during a game against Virginia Tech on March 24 at the Petersen Sports Complex.
Pitt baseball trounces in-state rival Penn State 11-3 at PNC Park
Sophomore Tommy Tavarez runs to first base during Wednesday’s game against West Virginia at PNC Park.
Preview | Pitt baseball hopes to do the impossible against No. 2 Wake Forest
Noah Martinez throws the ball the first for an out on Wednesday against West Virginia at PNC Park.
Pitt baseball falls in Backyard Brawl 9-4
More in Sports
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and his brother, Damir Hamlin, at a charity softball event at the Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday evening.
Feature | Damar Hamlin reflects on past and future during CPR tour
Redshirt junior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2) celebrates after Pitts win against BYU in the second round of the NCAA womens volleyball tournament in the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 3 2022.
Preview | Pitt volleyball looks ready to reach new heights in 2023
A soccer ball on Pitt’s Ambrose Urbanic Field.
Pitt men’s soccer sees former players shine in the pros
Pitt football helmets.
Pitt football boasts one of the nation’s top recruiting classes for 2024
Column | Don’t hate on Kedon Slovis
Column | Don’t hate on Kedon Slovis
A pile of Pitt footballs.
Pitt football headed in new direction with first-year players
More in Sports Columns
Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani walks on the field as players ready for the teams baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.
Take Five | MLB trade rumors and professional sport controversies heat up
Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.
Column | Predicting the Steelers’ 2023-2024 campaign
Crews prepare the field at Bank of America Stadium for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
Column | Save the ACC through expansion
Column | Pitt is a top-tier NFL pipeline
Column | Pitt is a top-tier NFL pipeline
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Column | Winners and Losers of the 2023 NFL Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates Oneil Cruz hits a solo home run during a game against the Washington Nationals in June at Nationals Park in Washington.
Column | Pirates need to earn more strikeouts and improve hitting
About the Contributors
Dylan Grace
Image via daveynin, Wikimedia Commons

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in