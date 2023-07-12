The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A proposed view from the Frick Park Trail of the new Fern Hollow Bridge shown at Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition’s community meeting on Sept. 8, 2022.
Proposed apartment complex on vacant Irish Center Site evokes community frustration
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 3:09 am
Carnegie Museum debuts Japanese printmaking exhibit
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 3:06 am
University unveils design and plans for new BioForge center
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 2:59 am
Editorial | Discounted in-state tuition is more important now than ever
By The Pitt News Editorial Board 12:45 am
Opinion | It wasn’t five people lost at sea, it was more than six hundred
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Staff Columnist • 12:16 am

University unveils design and plans for new BioForge center

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
July 12, 2023
A+rendering+of+the+planned+BioForge+center+in+Hazelwood.
Image via University of Pittsburgh
A rendering of the planned BioForge center in Hazelwood.

Pitt unveiled the design and architectural plans for BioForge, a new biomanufacturing center in the Hazelwood neighborhood. 

The building is set to be 185,000 square feet, with two stories and a penthouse, as well as bike parking. The facility will be used jointly by Pitt and the University’s partner in the project, ElevateBio, which is a company that researches cell and gene therapies. 

The project was originally proposed in November 2021 and supported by a $100 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation in order to “leverage the cutting-edge biomedical research conducted at Pitt and the world-class clinical care offered at UPMC.” It is a biomanufacturing facility focusing on producing cell and gene therapies for previously untreatable diseases.

According to Gina Bleck, the University’s vice chancellor for planning, design and construction, the architectural design for the building is specifically designed to work for the goals of the programs located within it. 

“The architecture of the new BioForge facility in the Hazelwood Green development strives to physically manifest the exciting, regionally transformative program it contains — biomanufacturing of cell and gene therapies,” Bleck said. “The exterior invites visual access to the science, and the entry element acts as a welcoming lantern to guide pedestrians into the building, a new icon for Pitt and the Pittsburgh region.” 

In addition to the BioForge center, the University is also opening a Community Engagement Center in Hazelwood. Currently, there are two Centers operating, in the Hill District and Homewood, and they serve as “welcoming spaces to foster collaboration and provide housing services, programs and staff dedicated to that neighborhood.” 

The University plans to begin construction preparations in late fall 2023, with building foundations following in the first half of 2024, steel construction during the latter half of 2024 and exterior completion by the middle of 2025.

More to Discover
More in City
A proposed view from the Frick Park Trail of the new Fern Hollow Bridge shown at Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition’s community meeting on Sept. 8, 2022.
Proposed apartment complex on vacant Irish Center Site evokes community frustration
The New Granada Theater, Pitt’s new CEC building, on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.
Pitt expands collaboration and opportunities to Hill District with new Community Engagement Center location
Roundup of Pittsburgh Juneteenth events
Roundup of Pittsburgh Juneteenth events
The outside of the former Mad Mex, located at 370 Atwood St.
New Restaurant, Pilez, to open in former Mad Mex space
Fuel and Fuddle on Oakland Avenue.
Fuel and Fuddle to close after 27 years
Candidates for Allegheny County executive speak at the Barbara Daly Danko Political Forum in February at Carnegie Mellon University in the McConomy Auditorium. Pictured from left to right: Liv Bennett, Dave Fawcett, Sara Innamorato, Michael Lamb, Erin McClelland, Will Parker and John Weinstein.
Sara Innamorato wins Democratic Primary for Allegheny County Executive
More in News
A PRT bus on Fifth Avenue.
Funding secured for bus improvement project between Oakland and Downtown
For second time this year, PA House rejects in-state tuition bill
For second time this year, PA House rejects in-state tuition bill
The Cathedral of Learning and Litchfield Towers.
Pitt staff files unfair labor practice charge over alleged mandatory meetings with anti-union messaging
A smoke bomb lands on the ground at the second of two protests against a debate featuring Michael Knowles on campus Tuesday evening.
Husband and wife indicted for smoke bombs and fireworks during Knowles protest
The Cathedral of Learning.
Supreme Court rules affirmative action unconstitutional, Pitt administration responds
A view of the Cathedral of Learning.
Gallagher gives final report as Chancellor at Board of Trustees meeting
More in Tech Science
Dr. Marielle Gross, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology and member of Pitt’s Center for Bioethics and Health Law.
Dr. Marielle Gross creates novel approach for patients’ ownership of biosamples through “De-Bi” app
Pitt Hydroponics members.
‘Grow food anywhere’: Pitt Hydroponics works to make farming accessible
Rory Cooper, Pitt professor and recent National Inventor Hall of Fame inductee.
Pitt professor inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame
Pitt’s solar farm under-construction near Pittsburgh International Airport.
Gaucho Solar project to replace 18% of Pitt’s electricity with clean, renewable energy
Inside of an operating room during a surgery.
Pitt researchers discuss operating room sustainability practices
Radisav Vidic, left, Ritesh Pawar and Zheiwei “Joey” Zhang working on the pilot-scale MD system in Texas.
Pitt Engineering develops new process to recycle oil and gas wastewater
About the Contributors
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]
Image via University of Pittsburgh

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in