The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A bulletin board outside of the Less-Commonly-Taught Languages Center.
Lesser known clubs and centers to join at Pitt
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 10:00 am
Must-watch athletics events this fall
By Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer • August 13, 2023
Opinion | It’s OK to be alone
By Jameson Keebler, Staff Columnist • August 12, 2023
Preview | Pitt men’s soccer looks to return to College Cup in 2023
By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer • August 11, 2023
A student guide to the new Eatery
By Srinidhi Gopalan, Staff Writer • August 10, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A bulletin board outside of the Less-Commonly-Taught Languages Center.
Lesser known clubs and centers to join at Pitt
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 10:00 am
Must-watch athletics events this fall
By Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer • August 13, 2023
Opinion | It’s OK to be alone
By Jameson Keebler, Staff Columnist • August 12, 2023
Preview | Pitt men’s soccer looks to return to College Cup in 2023
By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer • August 11, 2023
A student guide to the new Eatery
By Srinidhi Gopalan, Staff Writer • August 10, 2023

Community service opportunities for the Pitt community

By Ryleigh Lord, Culture Editor
9:00 am
Community+service+opportunities+for+the+Pitt+community
Annika Esseku | Senior Staff Illustrator

For Juliana Agnolet, a senior psychology and political science major, joining a service organization when she started at Pitt was a way for her to immediately engage in the community around her. 

“Service has always been super important to me, and I knew that when I came to Pitt that I wanted to stay true to that, and I wanted to find other girls who felt the same way,” Agnolet said. 

Agnolet is the social programs coordinator of Gamma Sigma Sigma, a national service sorority and one of the many organizations on campus that connect students to different community service opportunities in the Pittsburgh area. 

While many organizations focus on specific types of service or community outreach, Agnolet said Gamma Sigma Sigma is unique because it doesn’t have one set cause to focus on. 

“What we do specifically is work with existing service events and organizations not just at Pitt, but in Pittsburgh as a whole to help out in all sorts of ways,” Agnolet said. “Essentially, what we do is connect our members to different service opportunities, as well as do some fundraising/collections of our own.” 

Gal Yovel, a junior neuroscience major, is the president of Food Recovery Heroes, one of the many cause-specific service organizations on campus. 

“Food Recovery Heroes recovers leftover food to reduce food waste and fight food insecurity,” Yovel said. “We recover food from campus dining halls, bagel and coffee shops and local restaurants. We then wrap the food and bring it to local pantries such as the Pitt Pantry to help students at Pitt, Jubilee Soup kitchen, Wilkinsburg Ministry and family houses.” 

Many service organizations like Food Recovery Heroes offer flexible hours and opportunities to accommodate for the busy and often-changing schedules that college students are accustomed to. 

“It’s really easy to join a recovery because we send out a sign-up genius every week and you can select the time that works best for you,” Yovel said. “A recovery is only around half an hour, so it’s not a big commitment to help make an impact, and you can sign up for any week and time that works best.”

Elise Rinke, a junior environmental science and biology major, is the Student Garden Manager for Plant2Plate, said she gravitated towards the organization because of the opportunity it presents her to work in green spaces within an urban environment.

“Our mission is to battle food insecurity by providing the Pitt and Oakland community with access to fresh, local produce and education about sustainable garden practices,” Rinke said.

Plant2Plate is a community garden located primarily in South Oakland, and it offers flexible times and opportunities for students to participate in gardening at the main site on Oakland Avenue.

“We have group work shifts every Sunday where any members who can make it come help out at the garden,” Rinke said. “Volunteers also come throughout the week to water the garden and help with other tasks.”

Other organizations like Planned Parenthood Generation Action and Ice Cream Sundays also offer a wide range of opportunities to meet every interest, and they are just two of many more service organizations that welcome new members.

PittServes, the University’s “initiative that supports community engagement opportunities working with communities and students,” is a hub of service opportunities and information for students unsure of the type of volunteering they’d like to participate in.

For students interested in meeting volunteers in person to get a better understanding of the work individual organizations do, the Student Activities Fair takes place during Welcome Week at the end of August. Most organizations on campus attend to meet new students and talk about their services.
More to Discover
More in 2. Featured
Pitt fans celebrate in the stands of Acrisure Stadium during the Backyard Brawl against WVU on Sept. 1, 2022.
New student guide to Pitt football games
Flowers, candles and chalk drawings outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2019.
Jury gives death penalty in Tree of Life trial
Chancellor Joan Gabel at a press conference on April 3.
Chancellor Joan Gabel discusses Pitt’s future during her first week in office
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and his brother, Damir Hamlin, at a charity softball event at the Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday evening.
Feature | Damar Hamlin reflects on past and future during CPR tour
The Cathedral of Learning and Litchfield Towers.
Pitt staff files unfair labor practice charge over alleged mandatory meetings with anti-union messaging
A smoke bomb lands on the ground at the second of two protests against a debate featuring Michael Knowles on campus Tuesday evening.
Husband and wife indicted for smoke bombs and fireworks during Knowles protest
More in Culture
A bulletin board outside of the Less-Commonly-Taught Languages Center.
Lesser known clubs and centers to join at Pitt
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
Places to visit during Welcome Week outside of Oakland
Places to visit during Welcome Week outside of Oakland
Curator Akemi May at a special preview of “Imprinting in Their Time” before the exhibition’s opening on Friday at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
Carnegie Museum debuts Japanese printmaking exhibit
A furry at the Fursuit Parade at Anthrocon outside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 1.
Review: Furry community lets loose at Anthrocon, celebrates creativity and city of Pittsburgh
A street in Shadyside.
Jam On Walnut returns for summer 2023
About the Contributor
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in