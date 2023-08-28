Names to know: People at Pitt

The first few weeks of classes are full of information overloads, homesickness, RA-led bonding activities and hours spent trying to understand the class syllabus. It’s understandable that many students don’t know the who’s who of campus administrators and leaders. To help new students get their bearings, The Pitt News has compiled a list of people to know at Pitt and what they do.

Chancellor Joan Gabel

Joan Gabel recently made history when she was appointed as the first-ever female chancellor in Pitt’s history. The chancellor is University’s the top leader, and Gabel stepped into the position on July 1. She said that Pitt is a “newly awakened sleeping giant in terms of opportunity and potential” in a recent interview with The Pitt News.

Interim Provost Joseph McCarthy

Following former Provost Ann Cudd’s appointment as president of Portland State University, McCarthy took over the position on July 1. The provost is the University’s chief academic officer, and students often recognize their name because of the wide array of emails the student body receives from them about campus opportunities and educational events.

Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kenyon Bonner

The Office of Student Affairs focuses on “providing diverse learning experiences, social opportunities, and important services designed to prepare students to be successful in our global community.” Bonner has been with the University since 2004.

Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Carla M. Panzella

The dean of students focuses on student wellness and outreach through creating and promoting programs and opportunities for the student body. Panzella has served as the associate vice provost since December 2022 and as the dean since August 2021.

Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Clyde Wilson Pickett

Wilson Pickett provides “leadership for University-wide comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy” for all members of the Pitt community. He joined the University after a national search and is a graduate of Pitt’s School of Education.

Student Government Board President Ryan Young

Young won the 2023-2024 SGB election with 65.2% of the vote. He focused heavily on addressing sexual violence on campus during the campaign and emphasized his goal of increasing student representation in administration meetings. The senior math and physics and astronomy major ran as part of the Illuminate slate.