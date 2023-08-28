The Panther Crawl
Names to know: People at Pitt

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
August 27, 2023
Joan+Gabel%2C+chancellor.%0A
Image by Pamela Smith, frame by Betul Tuncer
Joan Gabel, chancellor.

The first few weeks of classes are full of information overloads, homesickness, RA-led bonding activities and hours spent trying to understand the class syllabus. It’s understandable that many students don’t know the who’s who of campus administrators and leaders. To help new students get their bearings, The Pitt News has compiled a list of people to know at Pitt and what they do. 

Chancellor Joan Gabel

Joan Gabel recently made history when she was appointed as the first-ever female chancellor in Pitt’s history. The chancellor is University’s the top leader, and Gabel stepped into the position on July 1. She said that Pitt is a “newly awakened sleeping giant in terms of opportunity and potential” in a recent interview with The Pitt News. 

Joan Gabel, chancellor.
(Image by Pamela Smith, frame by Betul Tuncer)

Interim Provost Joseph McCarthy

Following former Provost Ann Cudd’s appointment as president of Portland State University, McCarthy took over the position on July 1. The provost is the University’s chief academic officer, and students often recognize their name because of the wide array of emails the student body receives from them about campus opportunities and educational events. 

Joseph McCarthy, interim provost.
(Image via University of Pittsburgh, frame by Betul Tuncer)

Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kenyon Bonner

The Office of Student Affairs focuses on “providing diverse learning experiences, social opportunities, and important services designed to prepare students to be successful in our global community.” Bonner has been with the University since 2004. 

Kenyon Bonner, vice provost for student affairs.
(Image via University of Pittsburgh, frame by Betul Tuncer)

Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Carla M. Panzella 

The dean of students focuses on student wellness and outreach through creating and promoting programs and opportunities for the student body. Panzella has served as the associate vice provost since December 2022 and as the dean since August 2021. 

Carla M. Panzella, dean of students and associate vice provost.
(Image via University of Pittsburgh, frame by Betul Tuncer)

Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Clyde Wilson Pickett

Wilson Pickett provides “leadership for University-wide comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy” for all members of the Pitt community. He joined the University after a national search and is a graduate of Pitt’s School of Education. 

Clyde Wilson Pickett, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion.
(Image via University of Pittsburgh, frame by Betul Tuncer)

Student Government Board President Ryan Young

Young won the 2023-2024 SGB election with 65.2% of the vote. He focused heavily on addressing sexual violence on campus during the campaign and emphasized his goal of increasing student representation in administration meetings. The senior math and physics and astronomy major ran as part of the Illuminate slate.

Ryan Young, Student Government Board president.
(Image via Ryan Young, frame by Betul Tuncer)
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]

