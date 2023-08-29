Meet the editors: The Chiefs

The Pitt News is one of the largest student organizations on campus, with roughly 200 students participating. Students create all of the content for the paper, but who is in charge? It’s time to meet the chiefs.

The editor-in-chief and managing editor are the dynamic duo responsible for running the newspaper on a daily basis and setting long-term strategy. We work with a crew of 16 other editors to bring you the national-award-winning Pitt News that you know and love. We eat, sleep and breathe The Pitt News! As you read the paper this year, feel free to send us an email with your feedback and story ideas, or submit a Letter to the Editor or an op-ed if you want to weigh in on a particular topic of interest to you.

Betul Tuncer, Editor-in-Chief

Hi everyone! I’m Betul, a senior media and professional communications and legal studies double major with a certificate in digital media. I’ve worked at The Pitt News since my first-year at Pitt and am really excited to take on the role of editor-in-chief this year. During my time with TPN I have worked as a staff writer for the news desk, an assistant news editor, summer visual editor and managing editor I have a great passion for journalism and hope to one day pursue a professional career in the field. Until then, I hope to help report on issues the Pitt community faces, uplift unique perspectives as well as support our amazing student writers, editors, photographers and illustrators at TPN.

Other than working at The Pitt News and being a full-time college student, I like to spend my free time taking film photos and traveling.

Pamela Smith, Managing Editor

Hello! My name is Pam and I’ll be the managing editor this year at The Pitt News. This is my fourth year at TPN; for the last two years I was the visual editor, and for my first year I was a staff photographer. I am a senior double majoring in English writing and history and philosophy of science, with a certificate in public communication of science and technology. During the rare moments where I’m not at TPN or taking photos, I enjoy playing the violin, listening to music and eating the El Jefe bowl at Roots.