Meet the editors: News

By Ryleigh Lord, Punya Bhasin, and Donata Massimiani
August 29, 2023
(Left) Punya Bhasin, Ryleigh Lord and Donata Massimiani.

With the help of our wonderful staff of reporters, the news desk works to print about the major happenings on campus, including student government board elections, political rallies, campus events and so much more. We break news, cover events, profile interesting people and print strongly reported features, all thanks to our dedicated staff who go above and beyond to get the scoop on everything Pitt-related. 

If you know of a story we should report or even want to work with our awesome team, send us an email at [email protected].

Ryleigh Lord, News Editor

Hi! I’m Ryleigh, and I’m a double major in history and English writing on the nonfiction track. I’ve been working at TPN since my first year at Pitt and have filled a variety of roles since then, from staff writer to summer culture editor. I’m so grateful for the people I’ve gotten to meet and work with during my time at TPN and can’t wait to continue that as editor! When I’m not in the office, I can usually be found watching soccer (and cheering for the Arsenal and OL Reign), ordering chicken tenders at Stack’d or having a romcom marathon in my apartment. 

Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor

Hi everyone! I’m Punya and I’m a senior. This is my fourth and final year at The Pitt News. I’m the assistant news editor this semester. I love journalism and hope to work in the industry after graduation. Aside from writing, I like to paint and play tennis. I’m looking forward to a fun and hopefully productive semester. 

Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor

Hello everyone! I’m Donata and I’m a senior double majoring in English writing and film and media studies. This is my third year at The Pitt News, but my first time as a news editor! I was TPN’s multimedia editor last semester and spent the first year and a half as a writer on the news desk. Whether it be for TPN, class, or something I’m working on independently, nearly all of my time is dedicated to writing. Aside from writing, I love reading poetry, watching old musical films and working out. I’m quite eager to step into my new editorial role and wish everyone a seamless start to the semester! 
