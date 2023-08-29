The Panther Crawl
Meet the editors: Sports

By Brian Sherry and Jermaine Sykes
August 29, 2023
%28Left%29+Brian+Sherry+and+Jermaine+Sykes.
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
(Left) Brian Sherry and Jermaine Sykes.

With college sports ramping back up, we’re once again ready to provide insight from every corner of Pitt athletics. From in-depth features to columns and live game coverage, we give you insight on all of Pitt’s teams from the perspective of current students on campus. Follow @PittNewsSports on Twitter for any updates and to read our teams’ stories. Do you have a story idea? Contact us at [email protected].

Brian Sherry, Sports Editor

Hey everyone! My name is Brian Sherry — sports editor for this year at The Pitt News. I joined TPN in my first semester at Pitt and immediately fell in love with this organization. I started off as a staff writer and gradually worked my way up to my current position. Currently, I’m a junior studying history and hope to attend law school after graduation. When I’m not in the office or in the press box at Acrisure Stadium, I enjoy rock climbing, running and traveling. I can’t wait to bring sports coverage to the entire Pitt community this semester!

Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor

I’m Jermaine Sykes and I’m the assistant sports editor at The Pitt News. I joined the sports desk back in the fall of 2021 as a staff writer, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Outside of TPN, I’m a marketing and human resources management major and a sports fanatic. I can’t wait to keep Oakland up to date with the latest from Pitt Athletics this year.
Brian Sherry, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes, Senior Staff Writer

