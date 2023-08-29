Meet the editor: Culture

From the syllabus to the stage to the screen, the Culture Desk at The Pitt News is your home for all things creative and current on campus. Culture is a big umbrella –– we provide a snapshot of the diversity of Pitt’s campus and the Pittsburgh community by exploring performing arts, food, literature and all other media of cultural expression. Our dedicated staff of music nerds, cinephiles, bookworms and theater kids covers the hottest happenings in Oakland and beyond. Get in touch with us at [email protected].

Patrick Swain, Culture Editor

I’m Patrick, your campus cultural content correspondent. I’ve been writing for the culture desk since my first year at Pitt –– as a junior, I have the privilege of serving as culture editor. Writing for The Pitt News has given me an opportunity to meaningfully engage with communities on campus and around the city. Encountering so many fascinating people and documenting their stories has helped me call Pittsburgh home. Outside of TPN, I’m an economics major with a minor in Hispanic language and culture planning to study law. You can see me around campus wearing a jean jacket and stomping spotted lanternflies.