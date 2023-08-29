The Panther Crawl
Meet the editors: Visuals, multimedia and layout

By Hannah Wilson, Amaya Lobato, Annika Esseku, and Patrick Cavanagh
August 29, 2023
%28Left%29+Annika+Esseku%2C+Amaya+Lobato%2C+Hannah+Wilson+and+Patrick+Cavanagh.
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
(Left) Annika Esseku, Amaya Lobato, Hannah Wilson and Patrick Cavanagh.

Meet your visuals editors helping to produce eye-catching layout, video, illustrations and photos worth a thousand words. With the help of our talented staff, the visuals and multimedia desks help keep The Pitt News’ stories visually interesting and immersive. From ACC-winning football to presidential visits to restaurant reviews, visuals are in every corner of TPN, and our layout editor ensures that TPN is in every corner of campus. 

Connect with the visuals desk at [email protected], or the multimedia desk at [email protected]

Hannah Wilson, Visual Editor

Hi, my name is Hannah Wilson, and I am the Visuals Editor this year. I joined The Pitt News my first year as a photographer and I am so excited to take on the role of editor as a junior this year. I am majoring in marketing with a certificate in digital media. I love capturing moments in time that people want to remember for years to come! 

Amaya Lobato, Assistant Visual Editor

Hi! I’m Amaya, assistant visual editor at TPN this year. I’m a junior majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in film and media studies. Joining the visuals desk as a photographer during my freshman year encouraged me to pursue a career in photojournalism. I fell in love with photographing current events and meeting the most random people on photo assignments. I’m passionate about capturing everyday moments and I always carry a camera with me (preferably film). 

Patrick Cavanagh, Multimedia Editor

Hi, my name is Pat Cavanagh and I’m excited to be the multimedia editor this year. Like many others, I found my passion for journalism working for The Pitt News, beginning my sophomore year as a photographer. As a senior majoring in film and digital media, my goal is to create more advanced video stories and help build a stronger foundation for the multimedia department to continue. When I’m not taking videos or photos for TPN I enjoy singing, frolicking, and general tomfoolery. 

Annika Esseku, Layout Editor

Hey! I’m Annika Esseku and I’m the layout editor for this year. I started working at The Pitt News during my first year at Pitt, but I originally started as an illustrator. I’m currently a junior majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry and studio arts. If you see me around campus I’ll most likely be blasting music through my headphones.
