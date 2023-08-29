Meet the Editors : Copy 

Greetings from the copy desk! You won’t see our names on many stories this year, but behind the scenes, we’re reading each one before it goes to print, checking for AP style, ensuring accuracy of our reporting and giving feedback to writers. We have a great team of copy editors helping us keep The Pitt News polished.

Allison Schaeffer, Copy Chief

Hello Pitt News readers! I’m Allison, our beloved paper’s copy chief for the second year in a row, and this is my third year working here at the copy desk. It may sound strange to you, but grammar is my passion, and it is my honor to clean up all the hard work our writers do in order to make sure it’s ready for the public eye.

If I’m not sitting in The Pitt News office reading through unpublished pieces, you can find me rewatching videos from my favorite concerts, practicing French, German or Irish (learn less-commonly-taught languages, folks!) or picking up a Thai tea from Fuku Tea after class.

Livia Daggett, Assistant Copy Chief

When I tell people I work as a copy editor, they often assume the job entails exclusively commas and capitalization. But copy is not just that — it’s making sure stories sing the way their writers intended, ensuring the accuracy and ethics of claims, maintaining a consistent style that keeps The Pitt News polished and much more. It’s a job I love, and one I’m proud to have done for the past two years. Next time you’re reading a story and wondering who decided that North Side should be capitalized and spaced out that way throughout all our publications, think of us behind the scenes!

When I’m not combing through TPN’s sentences, you can find me in my politics and philosophy classes, watering my plants or reading a good book.