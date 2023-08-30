Business professor engaged ‘non-consensual sexual contact’ at previous Michigan State job, University review finds Pitt was unaware of the incident during recruitment, hiring

Pitt reviewed circumstances surrounding the recruitment and hiring of business professor Charles Hadlock, following a report made public by Michigan State University which found that Hadlock had engaged in sexual misconduct while employed at MSU. According to a statement made by Katz School of Business Dean Gene Anderson, the review has determined that no one at Pitt was aware or informed of the professor’s misconduct until the report was made public.

In January of this year, MSU released a public report stating that Hadlock, the school’s former business school associate dean for faculty and doctoral programs, had “engaged in non-consensual sexual contact” at a gala event while he was employed by MSU in April 2022. Hadlock’s previous employer began investigating the allegations in July of that same year and released its findings to the public in January.

According to Anderson, Hadlock received a “verbal offer” from Pitt prior to the incident at the gala event, and he started at Pitt prior to July 2022 when MSU began its investigation.

“In addition, none of Professor Hadlock’s previous employers reported any other allegations or findings of inappropriate behavior by Professor Hadlock. Importantly, there have been no allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Professor Hadlock at the University of Pittsburgh,” Anderson said in a statement sent out to the business school.

Pitt’s review of Hadlock’s recruitment and hiring involved interviewing dozens of faculty members — including Hadlock — and reviewing emails and documents associated with his hiring, according to Anderson. The University also reviewed documents made available through the Freedom of Information Act request directed at MSU and other documents released by MSU’s Board of Trustees.

According to Anderson, Hadlock has taken responsibility for his misconduct while at MSU and is “deeply remorseful for his behavior and the harmful consequences that his actions have had on the Pitt Business community and Pitt.”

Anderson explained that Hadlock’s growth and commitment to “adhering to the highest standards of ethics” is a “long road” — the first steps of which include Hadlock’s voluntary resignation from his position as the Terrence Laughlin Chair in Finance and his participation in a mandatory training on sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and gender-sensitive language. Hadlock has also agreed to refrain from attending university events where alcohol is served and engaging closely with a professional mentor.

“It should be evident to everyone that Professor Hadlock faces a challenging and protracted process of rebuilding trust if he is to be a credible and valued member of our faculty,” Anderson noted. “He must demonstrate through actions, rather than words, that he has fundamentally changed and is genuinely endeavoring to redress the harm that he has caused.”

At the end of his statement, Anderson added that Pitt Business is dedicated to ensuring the safety of everyone and fostering an environment that is free of misconduct and harassment.

“While we never wish for such circumstances to arise, they offer an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the pursuit of academic excellence in a community that is welcoming to all. Misconduct and harassment of any kind undermine the nature of an academic institution like ours, which thrives on a culture of mutual respect, support, and open-minded inquiry,” Anderson said. “We each bear the responsibility of nurturing a safe and welcoming academic environment at Pitt Business.”