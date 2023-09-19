The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Winning candidates, supporters and board members celebrate after the Student Government Board announced election results at their meeting on March 21, 2023.
Q&A: Meet the 2023-2024 Student Government Board
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:52 am
Roundup of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month events
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • 12:22 am
Feature | Fans and media alike point fingers following Pitt football’s 17-6 loss to West Virginia
By Brian Sherry, Staff Writer • 12:01 am
Filip Mirkovic makes history as No. 17 Pitt men’s soccer dominates FDU 5-1
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • September 18, 2023
‘Black is Beautiful!’: PRIDE Art Festival celebrates Black youth identity in Homewood
By Tanya Babbar, Staff Writer • September 18, 2023

Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer wins 5-1 against FDU

Pitt Men’s Soccer team won 5-1 against FDU on Monday evening Sept 19, 2023, at the Petersen Sports Complex.
By Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer
September 18, 2023
S_MSOCvFDU_KU_2
Gallery6 Photos
Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer
Sophomore Defender Noah Hall (13) fights for the ball during Monday night’s match against FDU.

About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer

