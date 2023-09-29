Notes From an Average Girl | Summer isn’t the same anymore

With all the contents of my freshman year dorm packed into my dad’s car, my leg tapped with anticipation as I sat in the passenger seat. My surroundings became familiar, and I knew I wasn’t far from home. Excitement filled my mind. Everything that made my home special awaited me — my dogs, bed and room. I could now live out of my closet, rather than in a suitcase during a week-long visit. Spoiler alert — it didn’t take long for that excitement to fizzle out.

This past summer, I lived at home again for the first time since attending college. Maybe this was a naive thought, but I expected that my time at home meant I would return to my pre-college life.

After losing touch with many of my high school friends, I had limited people to hang out with. My best friend moved to Florida, and although she returned for a portion of the summer, it seemed our schedules rarely agreed with one another.

My brothers moved out, and I experienced living without siblings for the first time.​​ My parents’ eyes were all on me. They constantly interrogated me with questions like “Where are you going?” and “When will you be back?” I know they just want to protect me, but I certainly needed to adjust after seven months of free reign.

I had blown through a large portion of my savings at school, so my top priority over the summer was to earn it all back. So, instead of lounging on the beach, I spent my days waiting tables. Summer used to feel like time off from school, but it now feels like school is becoming time off from summer.

This summer not only reminded me of how much has changed in only seven months, but also how much I have going for me. At home, I have an amazing family and friends, and at school, I have friends that feel like family.

While I no longer feel satisfied staying at home, I’m choosing to look at this in a positive light. No matter how much I wish I could freeze time, I’m growing up. My life is changing, and so am I. I lost touch with friends but made so many new ones. I no longer live with my brothers, but I’ve always wondered what it’s like to live with sisters. I like to think my two roommates give me a pretty good idea.

By the end of the summer, I had felt that same eagerness to return to school that, earlier in the summer, I had felt to move back home. Maybe that means school is home, too.

As I sat in the driver’s seat next to my mom, the trunk filled with all the future contents of my new apartment, my leg tapped with anticipation. My surroundings became familiar, and I knew I wasn’t far from home. Excitement to live with my friends again filled my mind. All the things that made my home special awaited me — my city, my school, my people. Spoiler alert — that excitement hasn’t fizzled out.