Opinion | Yes, I still face gender bias, even in the political science field

Women continue to face numerous challenges in their personal and professional lives. Gender bias creates barriers for women, including ongoing struggles to ensure equal economic opportunities, education equity and ending gender-based violence. Gender biases have plagued our society since the creation of institutions — and the pattern that women are not deemed suitable for specific jobs or paid less because they lack the so-called “qualifications” stem from this.

As a woman living in the 21st century, I witness and experience gender biases regularly. Gender inequality permeates almost every aspect of life. Having to continuously be aware that my gender will create disadvantages is a harsh reality that all women must come to terms with.

I am a political science student and have been immersed in this field since I was a child — my brother studied political science as well as my uncle. It was almost my destiny to end up on this track. But, my advisors in high school thought I would be better off studying something more realistic, something that would help me accomplish things in my life — why was my brother, who had the same advisors, never told this?

If women are told their sex usually does worse on a certain test, they will perform that way. This stereotypical assumption that men and women are suited for certain fields of study affects individuals’ schooling, university and career choices. Throughout women’s lives, they are continuously told they are less than, which can impact their performance in academics.

Gender biases shape our way of thinking just like any other stereotype. It can have profound impacts lasting decades. Centuries ago, the idea that women were intellectually inferior to men was seen as fact, plain and simple. Over the years, studies have repeatedly debunked these differences. However, our society continues to have gendered lines, impacting both men and women as children and adults.

Facing gender challenges from a young age has affected me and so many other individuals in my generation. Preparing myself to lose out on opportunities because of my gender is something I was acutely aware of entering college, choosing political science as my field of study and looking for internships and future job opportunities in the political science arena.

Typically, this stereotype is associated with STEM fields of study only. Although the humanities are a broader field of study, many areas in this field also face gender biases, even if it’s not as apparent.

Now, you may be questioning how there is a gender gap in political science because of the immense strides all women have made in becoming elected representatives. This does not mean women are taken seriously, treated fairly or respected in politics. However, representation in politics is a different realm than the discipline of political science itself.

Research demonstrates that female political science professors are systematically evaluated, by students, less positively and their teaching evaluations are more critical compared to male colleagues. Compared to male professors, female political science professors are ranked lower among full-time professors, hold less prestigious committee appointments and their work gets cited less frequently. Depending on the institution, these findings can affect hiring, pay, promotion and other essential employment decisions.

In a review of more than 3,000 journal articles published between 1980 to 2006, men’s pieces received an average of 4.8 more citations than those written by women. Political science books written by women receive fewer awards and women’s research gets published in peer-reviewed journals less frequently than men’s. And an analysis of 840 course syllabuses and 65 mandatory comprehensive exam reading lists from political science Ph.D. programs shows professors utilize fewer works by women.

My favorite and most immersive political science professors and teaching assistants I’ve had are women. They seem more invigorated, excited and eager to teach the next generation to create change. Female professors tend to assign more diverse readings than male professors. Even at an institution that values diversity and equity, there are still problems of equity and equality in our own political science department, a trend seen across universities in the United States.

Here at the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Political Science, there is a significant gender gap in faculty. Of tenured and tenure-stream faculty, 36% are women; of lecturers, visitors and adjunct faculty, 44% are women; of affiliated faculty, 40% are women; of emeritus faculty, 20% are women; and, additionally, 38% of graduate students in the department are women.

Hiding behind the idea that society is progressing will not make fundamental changes occur. Creating change and breaking down gender stereotypes requires dismantling societal institutions and, most importantly, how we think.

Teaching our developing children that they can be whatever they want to be, regardless of their gender, is vital for breaking down the stereotypes ingrained in us. Without the push and encouragement from my family, I would have succumbed to societal pressures and pursued a track other than political science and public service.

Gender gaps, gender inequalities and gender stereotypes are societal missteps that affect the livelihoods of all women. We should not experience these missteps in the 21st century — it’s time to create change.

Emily O’Neil writes primarily about societal issues, politics and campus life. Write to her at [email protected].