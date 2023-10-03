The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Senior midfielder Chloe Minas (15) competes for the ball during Saturday night’s match against Boston College at the Petersen Sports Complex.
Weekend Sports Recap | Women’s soccer dominates again
By Mason Carter, Staff Writer • 1:17 am
Point | The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story is good for all parties
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • 1:08 am
Eyeing election, organizers for a graduate workers union launch card campaign
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Louis Cestello voted in as new Board of Trustees chair
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:49 am
‘It all adds up, dollar by dollar’: Pitt Dance Marathon exceeds 12-hour fundraising goal for UPMC Children’s Hospital
By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor • 12:29 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Senior midfielder Chloe Minas (15) competes for the ball during Saturday night’s match against Boston College at the Petersen Sports Complex.
Weekend Sports Recap | Women’s soccer dominates again
By Mason Carter, Staff Writer • 1:17 am
Point | The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story is good for all parties
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • 1:08 am
Eyeing election, organizers for a graduate workers union launch card campaign
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Louis Cestello voted in as new Board of Trustees chair
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:49 am
‘It all adds up, dollar by dollar’: Pitt Dance Marathon exceeds 12-hour fundraising goal for UPMC Children’s Hospital
By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor • 12:29 am

‘It all adds up, dollar by dollar’: Pitt Dance Marathon exceeds 12-hour fundraising goal for UPMC Children’s Hospital

By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor
12:29 am
Pitt+Dance+Marathon+reveals+a+record-breaking+total+of+%2424%2C980.51+for+their+12-hour+fundraising+push+on+Monday+evening+in+Schenley+Quadrangle.
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Pitt Dance Marathon reveals a record-breaking total of $24,980.51 for their 12-hour fundraising push on Monday evening in Schenley Quadrangle.

Pitt Dance Marathon announced that they exceeded their fundraising goal of $17,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital on Monday night. Their 12-hour fundraising push raised $24,980.51, breaking last year’s record of $21,000. Anna Jacobs, a senior dietetics and nutrition major and the president of Pitt Dance Marathon, said they relied on human connections to meet their goal.

“Our staff is reaching out to their friends, their family, their professors. They’re posting challenges on Instagram and having their friends donate,” Jacobs said. “It’s mainly peer-to-peer, asking people in our network for donations and sharing our reasons for fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network. It all adds up, dollar by dollar.”

The Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit organization that raises money for children’s hospitals around the country, including UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Jacobs said illness in her family inspired her to take action with Pitt Dance Marathon.

“When one of my cousins was four, he got diagnosed with neuroblastoma … luckily, he is perfectly fine now, perfectly healthy and he is a teenager, but I got to experience that firsthand,” Jacobs said. “I wanted to make sure that other families in our area didn’t have to go through that alone, and that the funds that we raise go to support the kids so that they have a healthier and safer time in the hospital.”

Jacobs said the drive was months in the making.

“We’ve been planning this for two months now, and we put out tons of fundraising resources for our staff,” Jacobs said. “We really kept morale high … all the prep work is what makes this day amazing.”

N_PDM_ES-1
Gallery4 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Madalyn Jenkins (PDM's Director of Finance, left) and Anna Jacobs (PDM President, right) pose for a photo in Schenley Quadrangle while preparing to announce Monday's fundraising total.

About the Contributor
Patrick Swain, Senior Staff Writer
Patrick Swain is a sophomore majoring in economics. He is a disgruntled Oxford comma enthusiast and has never once forgotten the Alamo.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in