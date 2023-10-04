Pitt football benches redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec

After an abysmal 1-4 start to its 2023 campaign, it appears that Pitt football is finally making changes.



The Panthers are benching redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec for the game against Louisville on Oct. 14, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Redshirt sophomore Christain Veilleux will most likely start under center for the Panthers in the game against the Cardinals.

Reports also suggest that Jurkovec has fallen to No. 3 on the depth chart — behind Veilleux and redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell.

It is unclear what led to this decision, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi did announce that he was looking to make changes during the Panthers’ upcoming bye week.

In four and a half games with the Panthers, Jurkovec threw for 818 yards and six touchdowns. The redshirt senior signal-caller posted a 37.5 quarterback rating, which ranks him second to last in the ACC among starting quarterbacks.

Jurkovec transferred to Pitt from Boston College, where he was the starter for three seasons. Prior to his tenure with the Eagles, Jurkovec played two seasons with Notre Dame in a backup role.

Veilleux previously subbed in for Jurkovec in the Panthers’ game against North Carolina after the redshirt senior exited the game with a head injury. Veilleux struggled in the game, completing just seven passes while throwing two interceptions.

Prior to transferring to Pitt, Veilleux played two seasons at Penn State.