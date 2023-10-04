The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked during the Backyard Brawl game against Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday night.
Pitt football benches redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • 4:56 pm
Feature | Pitt cross country is trending upward in 2023
By Eli Smith, Staff Writer • 12:55 am
SGB votes on allocations bill, discusses student services
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:44 am
Students discuss navigating the ‘Red Zone’ on college campuses
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:43 am
Opinion | No one cares that you don’t feel like tipping, do it anyway
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Senior Staff Columnist • October 3, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked during the Backyard Brawl game against Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday night.
Pitt football benches redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • 4:56 pm
Feature | Pitt cross country is trending upward in 2023
By Eli Smith, Staff Writer • 12:55 am
SGB votes on allocations bill, discusses student services
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:44 am
Students discuss navigating the ‘Red Zone’ on college campuses
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:43 am
Opinion | No one cares that you don’t feel like tipping, do it anyway
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Senior Staff Columnist • October 3, 2023

Pitt football benches redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec

By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor
October 4, 2023
Pitt+quarterback+Phil+Jurkovec+%285%29+is+sacked+during+the+Backyard+Brawl+game+against+Pitt+at+Milan+Puskar+Stadium+Saturday+night.
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked during the Backyard Brawl game against Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday night.

After an abysmal 1-4 start to its 2023 campaign, it appears that Pitt football is finally making changes.

The Panthers are benching redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec for the game against Louisville on Oct. 14, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Redshirt sophomore Christain Veilleux will most likely start under center for the Panthers in the game against the Cardinals. 

Reports also suggest that Jurkovec has fallen to No. 3 on the depth chart — behind Veilleux and redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell. 

It is unclear what led to this decision, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi did announce that he was looking to make changes during the Panthers’ upcoming bye week. 

In four and a half games with the Panthers, Jurkovec threw for 818 yards and six touchdowns. The redshirt senior signal-caller posted a 37.5 quarterback rating, which ranks him second to last in the ACC among starting quarterbacks. 

Jurkovec transferred to Pitt from Boston College, where he was the starter for three seasons. Prior to his tenure with the Eagles, Jurkovec played two seasons with Notre Dame in a backup role. 

Veilleux previously subbed in for Jurkovec in the Panthers’ game against North Carolina after the redshirt senior exited the game with a head injury. Veilleux struggled in the game, completing just seven passes while throwing two interceptions.

Prior to transferring to Pitt, Veilleux played two seasons at Penn State.
About the Contributor
Brian Sherry, Sports Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in